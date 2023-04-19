Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick

Clint Holmes, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and one of the most exciting entertainers in the country was on the stage of the Wick Museum Club last night. For a few hours the patrons in Marilynn Wick's glamorous supper club had the experience of what it is/was like sitting in the great nightclubs of Manhattan, Las Vegas, or any other posh venue on the planet that presents legendary artists. I've been at Clint's performances for many years and he belongs to that select group of entertainers that mesmerize and exhilarate you with their extraordinary level of musicianship and physical presence. As I've noted before, his sense of time is as perfect as my Apple Watch ( if it could also swing) and his vocals take you to places in a song that your accumulated music note history have never been to. Combined with his acting and writing talents he's a performer that an audience cannot let their eyes and ears wander for a second. I must admit, mine do....but it is because I love to watch the audience's reaction to his performance. There's always that 2 second silent pause after he sings a song as they try to comprehend how great it was and then leap up cheering and applauding. Clint brought Musical Director Christian Tamburr along for this gig, Christian, in my humble opinion is a creative musical genius. In addition he's a piano/vibraphone virtuoso.

Whether he is singing selections from the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, or stirring original jazz pieces, every performance by Clint Holmes is a one-of-a kind, unforgettable experience. This show was no different as Clint honored the musical icons of the past century...Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Peter Allen, and Stevie Wonder. The evening was a poignant musical journey as Clint celebrated 100 years of the songs and stories of some of the world's greatest entertainers. Thank you Marilynn Wick for creating the elegant space, and thank you Clint Holmes for filling it with magnificent music. It was an evening of one entertainment icon honoring other entertainment icons.

BTW our table was very representative of the stages that Mr. Holmes usually calls home. Greg Sherry, Las Vegas, Manhattan, and Atlantic City restaurateur, and Kenny Greenblatt famed Broadway Producer.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff