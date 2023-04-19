Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick

Clint's vocals take you to places in a song that your accumulated music note history have never been to

Apr. 19, 2023  

Clint Holmes, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and one of the most exciting entertainers in the country was on the stage of the Wick Museum Club last night. For a few hours the patrons in Marilynn Wick's glamorous supper club had the experience of what it is/was like sitting in the great nightclubs of Manhattan, Las Vegas, or any other posh venue on the planet that presents legendary artists. I've been at Clint's performances for many years and he belongs to that select group of entertainers that mesmerize and exhilarate you with their extraordinary level of musicianship and physical presence. As I've noted before, his sense of time is as perfect as my Apple Watch ( if it could also swing) and his vocals take you to places in a song that your accumulated music note history have never been to. Combined with his acting and writing talents he's a performer that an audience cannot let their eyes and ears wander for a second. I must admit, mine do....but it is because I love to watch the audience's reaction to his performance. There's always that 2 second silent pause after he sings a song as they try to comprehend how great it was and then leap up cheering and applauding. Clint brought Musical Director Christian Tamburr along for this gig, Christian, in my humble opinion is a creative musical genius. In addition he's a piano/vibraphone virtuoso.

Whether he is singing selections from the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, or stirring original jazz pieces, every performance by Clint Holmes is a one-of-a kind, unforgettable experience. This show was no different as Clint honored the musical icons of the past century...Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Peter Allen, and Stevie Wonder. The evening was a poignant musical journey as Clint celebrated 100 years of the songs and stories of some of the world's greatest entertainers. Thank you Marilynn Wick for creating the elegant space, and thank you Clint Holmes for filling it with magnificent music. It was an evening of one entertainment icon honoring other entertainment icons.

BTW our table was very representative of the stages that Mr. Holmes usually calls home. Greg Sherry, Las Vegas, Manhattan, and Atlantic City restaurateur, and Kenny Greenblatt famed Broadway Producer.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Christian Tamburr & Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Christian Tamburr & Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Christian Tamburr

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Wick Museum Club

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Standing Ovation

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Greg Sherry, Stephen Sorokoff, Clint Holmes, Kenneth Greenblatt

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Marilynn Wick, Ariana Greenblatt, Grandpa Kenny Greenblatt

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Eda Sorokoff & Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Clint Holmes & Meri Ziev

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Eda Sorokoff & Kenny Greenblatt

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Jeff Leibowitz, Leslie Laredo, Clint Holmes

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Bonnie Roseman & Rob Russell

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Marilynn Wick

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
Christian Tamburr

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick

Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
The Wick Museum Club



Jewelle Blackman Brings Tomorrow Is My Turn To 54 Below Photo
Jewelle Blackman Brings 'Tomorrow Is My Turn' To 54 Below
After a sold-out 54 Below solo debut, Jewelle Blackman, Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, returns to the stage with a new show! Join Jewelle Blackman in a celebration of torch songs from yesterday, today, and tomorrow, with special guests Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York) & DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime, Rent).
New Series AN EVENING WITH... Debuts At Laurie Beechman Theatre May 7 Photo
New Series AN EVENING WITH... Debuts At Laurie Beechman Theatre May 7
Beginning Sunday, May 7 at 7pm, Host Corinna Sowers Adler brings a new series produced by NiCori Studios & Productions to the Laurie Beechman Theatre entitled 'An Evening With…'
Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June Photo
Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June
The Billy Rose Theatre Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts & Masie Productions to host a virtual event, AI & Theatre Impacts: A Discussion.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Its TACO Classical Series Season Finale Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Its TACO Classical Series Season Finale, VERDI REQUIEM
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents its TACO Classical Series season finale, Verdi Requiem, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The WickPhotos: Clint Holmes Brings Entertainment Icons To The Wick
April 19, 2023

Clint Holmes, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and one of the most exciting entertainers in the country was on the stage of the Wick Museum Club last night.
Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz EnsembleFeature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
April 15, 2023

The sold-out audience in West Palm Beach, Florida, was treated to an inspiring evening, highlighting everything that puts the “Great” in the Great American Songbook.
Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors GalaPhotos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
April 7, 2023

“Direct from Carnegie Hall…..”  that oft used introduction was never more accurately applied then it was last night for Marilyn Maye as she was presented by Legends Radio at it’s Benefactors Gala Celebrating “Legendary Ladies”.
Photos: Billy Stritch Brings CY COLEMAN REVISITED to The Wick Museum ClubPhotos: Billy Stritch Brings CY COLEMAN REVISITED to The Wick Museum Club
April 2, 2023

Billy Stritch, pianist, singer/arranger/composer/entertainer and EDUCATOR extraordinaire, gave a performance at the Wick Museum Nightclub last night that will resonate in his audience’s musical memory forever. He recreated the genius of the late great composer Cy Coleman’s music and piano artistry with skills that few artists possess. Check out photos from the performance here!
Photos: Linda Purl with Billy Stritch Play Cafe CentroPhotos: Linda Purl with Billy Stritch Play Cafe Centro
March 30, 2023

If there was any doubt that Cafe Centro was a bona fide Cabaret Venue it was dispelled last night.  Billy Stritch was seated at the Cafe’s Grand Piano and Linda Purl was the songstress headlining on the cabaret stage of the South Florida restaurant. 
share