Photos: Carole J. Bufford Displays DIVINE DECADENCE at Birdland Theater

On July 21st, the incredible Carole J. Bufford opened a brand-new show at Birdland Theater titled DIVINE DECADENCE. The fascinating songstress who embodies the art of being an original may love the vintage look when it comes to her fashion sense and personal style, but there is no decade that does not appeal to her as a singer, and with this new outing Bufford is showcasing music from the Twenties of the last century to the Twenties of the current one.

Broadway World photographer Conor Weiss attended opening night with our own Chris Struck (review to come) and Conor's photos are featured below.

The Divine Decadence personnel are

Vocals: Carole J. Bufford

Piano & Musical Director: Ian Herman

Bass: Tom Hubbard

Drums: Howie Gordon

All arrangements are by Carole J. Bufford & Ian Herman with one contribution by Larry Lees.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

