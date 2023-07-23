Photos: Carole J. Bufford Displays DIVINE DECADENCE at Birdland Theater

The cabaret star opens new show featuring music from an entire century.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Displays DIVINE DECADENCE at Birdland Theater On July 21st, the incredible Carole J. Bufford opened a brand-new show at Birdland Theater titled DIVINE DECADENCE.  The fascinating songstress who embodies the art of being an original may love the vintage look when it comes to her fashion sense and personal style, but there is no decade that does not appeal to her as a singer, and with this new outing Bufford is showcasing music from the Twenties of the last century to the Twenties of the current one.

Broadway World photographer Conor Weiss attended opening night with our own Chris Struck (review to come) and Conor's photos are featured below.   

Divine Decadence has a performance tonight at 7 pm.  Get tickets HERE.

The Divine Decadence personnel are

Vocals: Carole J. Bufford
Piano & Musical Director: Ian Herman
Bass: Tom Hubbard
Drums: Howie Gordon
All arrangements are by Carole J. Bufford & Ian Herman with one contribution by Larry Lees.

Visit the Carole J. Bufford website HERE.

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Displays DIVINE DECADENCE at Birdland Theater
