Photos: Carole J. Bufford And Birdland Audience Declare HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JUDY! Before The Helane Blumfield Lens

Carole J. Bufford performed a lively and exciting evening of Judy Garland songs on what would have been Garland's one hundredth birthday for an enthusiastic crowd at Birdland Theater. The evening titled HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JUDY! was originally scheduled for Bufford and iconic opera artist Stephanie Blythe, who performed one of the most memorable entries at the 2019 Cabaret Convention focusing on the legendary star of The Wizard of Oz and A Star Is Born. A last-minute family emergency withdrew Ms. Blythe from the proceedings, so T. Oliver Reid, star of stages theatrical and concert, stepped in to assist Ms. Bufford in her celebration and entertainment, bringing additional reward to an evening already destined to be a hit.

Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield attended the gala performance as both Mabel Mercer documentarian and BWW Cabaret correspondent, and our desk is happy to bring this photo essay to our readers, to the fans of Bufford, the Mabel Mercer Foundation, and Judy Garland herself.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.