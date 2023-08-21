Photos: August 15th Performance Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker

The CAST PARTY Band made for marvelous subs at sister Susie's show.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Matt Baker was back in the house last week as he returned to the Birdland Theater with his magical, mystical lens to capture the August 15th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, the award-winning variety show that just celebrated five years of shows, special guests, and Susie Mosher improvisations.  Susie's regular band members were all called away for the week so, as a special treat, the band from Monday night's JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY subbed in, giving Mosher all they had and making it a particularly special night for everyone from Mosher to cabaret icon Sidney Myer to Birdland employee, up-and-comer Zachary Spolan to all of the people in the seats out front.  

Enjoy Matt Baker's photo flash below and get information and reservations to the August 22nd episode (every Tuesday at 8:30) HERE.

Preparing For The Show

Susie Mosher starts the performance

Ben Jones

Steve Doyle

Daniel Glass

Ron Abel

Zoey Lytle

Billy Stritch

Jessica Ann Best

Sidney Myer

Tracy Stark

Gaelen Gilliland Miller

Zachary Spolan

A Musical About Star Wars

Taylor Crousore, Stone Mountain, and Maggie McDowell Stallings.

The drawing for the mousepad.

The winner!

Gabrielle Stravelli

Patrick O'Leary

The After-party

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano but on August 15th Susie welcomed Daniel Glass on Drums, Steve Doyle on Bass, and Musical Director Billy Stritch at the Piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

  About Matt Baker:

Photos: August 15th Performance Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Recommended For You