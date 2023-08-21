Photos: August 15th Performance Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker

Matt Baker was back in the house last week as he returned to the Birdland Theater with his magical, mystical lens to capture the August 15th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, the award-winning variety show that just celebrated five years of shows, special guests, and Susie Mosher improvisations. Susie's regular band members were all called away for the week so, as a special treat, the band from Monday night's JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY subbed in, giving Mosher all they had and making it a particularly special night for everyone from Mosher to cabaret icon Sidney Myer to Birdland employee, up-and-comer Zachary Spolan to all of the people in the seats out front.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano but on August 15th Susie welcomed Daniel Glass on Drums, Steve Doyle on Bass, and Musical Director Billy Stritch at the Piano.

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.