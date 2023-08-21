Photos: August 15th Performance Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker

The CAST PARTY Band made for marvelous subs at sister Susie's show.
Matt Baker was back in the house last week as he returned to the Birdland Theater with his magical, mystical lens to capture the August 15th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, the award-winning variety show that just celebrated five years of shows, special guests, and Susie Mosher improvisations. Susie's regular band members were all called away for the week so, as a special treat, the band from Monday night's JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY subbed in, giving Mosher all they had and making it a particularly special night for everyone from Mosher to cabaret icon Sidney Myer to Birdland employee, up-and-comer Zachary Spolan to all of the people in the seats out front.
Enjoy Matt Baker's photo flash below and get information and reservations to the August 22nd episode (every Tuesday at 8:30) HERE.
Preparing For The Show
Susie Mosher starts the performance
Jessica Ann Best
Gaelen Gilliland Miller
Zachary Spolan
A Musical About Star Wars
Taylor Crousore, Stone Mountain, and Maggie McDowell Stallings.
The drawing for the mousepad.
The winner!
The After-party
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano but on August 15th Susie welcomed Daniel Glass on Drums, Steve Doyle on Bass, and Musical Director Billy Stritch at the Piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
