Photos: Anne Steele's WHERE THE BOYS ARE at Joe's Pub In A Conor Weiss Photo Flash

Renowned singer honors the male artists and songwriters that shaped her as an artist through the years.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Photos: Anne Steele's WHERE THE BOYS ARE at Joe's Pub In A Conor Weiss Photo Flash Award winning cabaret and recording artist Anne Steele returned to Joe's Pub this weekend to debut her brand-new show, WHERE THE BOYS ARE.  The program, led by Maestro William TN Hall in the Musical Director's and pianist's seats, is Ms. Steele's exploration into her lifelong fascination with the singer-songwriters of the music industry who happen to be men.   Described as "a rollercoaster of emotion" with lots of laughs along the way, this new show brought with it all the quality storytelling for which Anne Steele has come to be known.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room for Anne's first performance of this personal new act, and sent over this exclusive look at WHERE THE BOYS ARE. 

Find great shows to see on the Joe's Pub website HERE.

Visit the Anne Steele website HERE.

Laura Pavles and Jon Satrom

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Anne Steele's WHERE THE BOYS ARE at Joe's Pub In A Conor Weiss Photo Flash Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



