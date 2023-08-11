Photos: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below

Billy Stritch served as music director.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

To paraphrase that well used line….If you remember being in Studio 54 in the seventies… then you really weren’t there! However if you were in 54 Below last night for “Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the Seventies” you will definitely remember being there! 

The exuberance of the audience reminded me of a High School reunion, the love and camaraderie that Ann created in the room with her extraordinary musicianship and wit started from the minute she took the stage and asked us all to join in ‘Sing, Sing A Song”.  It was a reunion of baby boomers who grew up with the music of the seventies and the gathering of an audience who cherish the opportunity to be at an Ann Hampton Callaway performance.

The Diva’s song list contained some of the greatest hits of the 1970’s, and the folks who filled the seats at 54 Below got a chance to relive the soundtrack of their lives sung by this Tony Award nominee, Broadway star and platinum selling singer/songwriter.

What a wonderful treat to have Billy Stritch as Ann’s music director for this show.  BIlly, can authentically bring you musically into any era.  His extraordinary ability to recreate the sounds of any style of music was especially evident with the songs of the seventies. Stritch grew up with that music, and it’s organic to him.  Some of the duets and harmonies with Ann were especially genuine to the genre. 

“Sing, Sing a Song” “Come in From The Rain, “I Will Survive” “New York State Of Mind……and so much more….got the picture? 

The Disco Ball got plenty of activity last night but the music was LIVE with Billy, Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass helping Ann gloriously recreate it.

Ann Hampton Callaway has got the “Secret O’ Life”.   Thanks Ann for reminding us of “The Way We Were” in such a masterful and intimate way.

BTW getting a shout out from Ann during "You've Got A Friend" was a thrill for this baby boomer!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 



