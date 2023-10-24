Photos: AT THIS PERFORMANCE Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The performance took place on Monday, October 23 at The Green Room 42.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... celebrated its 20th Anniversary last night,  Monday, October 23rd. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!

Performers at the 168th edition included Aaron Alcaraz (Understudy for the role of Marcos, Ninoy Aquino and DJ in Here Lies Love); Sam Hartley (Standby for the role of Doug in Gutenberg! The Musical!); Chibueze Ihuoma (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown);  Savy Jackson (Alternate for the role of Cinderella in Bad Cinderella), Nya (Understudy for the roles of The Iceberg and Molly Brown in Titanique! The Musical)' JJ Niemann (Understudy for the roles of Marty McFly and George McFly in Back To the Future: The Musical); Matt Raffy (Understudy for the role of May in & Juliet), Kayleen Seidl (Understudy for the role of Mary in Harmony) and Cassidy Stoner (Understudy for the role of Jasmine in Aladdin). 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 



