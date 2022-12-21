Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS Begins 13th Annual Run

The show, which stars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, highlights included some eternal standards of Irving Berlin, Jule Styne and Harry Warren.

Dec. 21, 2022  

The 13th Annual "A Swinging Birdland Christmas," opened at New York's Birdland Jazz Club to a sold-out, star-studded house on Tuesday, December 20. The show, which stars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, highlights included some eternal standards of Irving Berlin, Jule Styne and Harry Warren, as well as contemporary originals by the likes of Ann Hampton Callaway and Todd Murray. As always, Steve Doyle is on bass and vocals, and Daniel Glass on drums and vocals.

See photos below!

"A Swinging Birdland Christmas" runs every evening at 5:30pm through December 25. Tickets can be purchased at BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey


Midnight Theatre to Present DRAG OUT DIM SUM New Years Eve Event Featuring Castrata Photo
Midnight Theatre to Present DRAG OUT DIM SUM New Year's Eve Event Featuring Castrata
Manhattan West’s luxurious new Art Deco-inspired Midnight Theatre is celebrating its first ever New Year’s Eve on December 31, with Drag Out Dim Sum, an event featuring live performances by NYC’s Drag Chanteuse Castrata, a delicious dim sum menu by Chef Chai Trivedi, glamorous cocktails and of course a champagne toast at Midnight. 
Kristina Koller to Present COLE PORTER REVISITED at Chelsea Table + Stage in January Photo
Kristina Koller to Present COLE PORTER REVISITED at Chelsea Table + Stage in January
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present jazz vocalist Kristina Koller – performing her concert “Cole Porter Revisited” – on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
Birdland to Present the Return of OUR SINATRA Musical Revue This Month Photo
Birdland to Present the Return of OUR SINATRA Musical Revue This Month
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of the Our Sinatra – the acclaimed musical revue celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra – on Monday, December 26 for three shows at 5:30 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM.
Women Of The Wings Volume V Comes to 54 Below This March Photo
Women Of The Wings Volume V Comes to 54 Below This March
After four hit editions, this fifth volume of Women of the Wings returns to 54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers on March 4, 2023 to kick off Women's History Month! 

