Photos: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS Begins 13th Annual Run

The 13th Annual "A Swinging Birdland Christmas," opened at New York's Birdland Jazz Club to a sold-out, star-studded house on Tuesday, December 20. The show, which stars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, highlights included some eternal standards of Irving Berlin, Jule Styne and Harry Warren, as well as contemporary originals by the likes of Ann Hampton Callaway and Todd Murray. As always, Steve Doyle is on bass and vocals, and Daniel Glass on drums and vocals.
See photos below!
"A Swinging Birdland Christmas" runs every evening at 5:30pm through December 25. Tickets can be purchased at BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Billy Stritch, Daniel Glass, Klea Blackhurst, Steve Doyle, Jim Caruso
Billy Stritch, Daniel Glass, Klea Blackhurst, Steve Doyle, Jim Caruso
Billy Stritch, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso
Billy Stritch
Jim Caruso
Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst, Daniel Glass
Steve Doyle, Klea Blackhurst
Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle
Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso
Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst
Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso
Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso
Klea Blackhurst
Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch
Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch
Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso
Daniel Glass
Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst
Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle
Daniel Glass
Daniel Glass, Steve Doyle
Klea Blackhurst
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, Steve Doyle
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst
Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst
Klea Blackhurst
Klea Blackhurst
Steve Doyle, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso
Lee Roy Reams, Klea Blackhurst, Marilyn Maye, Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso, Luba Mason, Billy Stritch
Klea Blackhurst, Billy Stritch, Wayne Haun, Jim Caruso
Kevin Alvey, Klea Blackhurst
Manhattan West's luxurious new Art Deco-inspired Midnight Theatre is celebrating its first ever New Year's Eve on December 31, with Drag Out Dim Sum, an event featuring live performances by NYC's Drag Chanteuse Castrata, a delicious dim sum menu by Chef Chai Trivedi, glamorous cocktails and of course a champagne toast at Midnight.
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present jazz vocalist Kristina Koller – performing her concert "Cole Porter Revisited" – on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of the Our Sinatra – the acclaimed musical revue celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra – on Monday, December 26 for three shows at 5:30 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM.
After four hit editions, this fifth volume of Women of the Wings returns to 54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers on March 4, 2023 to kick off Women's History Month!
