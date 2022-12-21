Photos: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS Begins 13th Annual Run

The 13th Annual "A Swinging Birdland Christmas," opened at New York's Birdland Jazz Club to a sold-out, star-studded house on Tuesday, December 20. The show, which stars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, highlights included some eternal standards of Irving Berlin, Jule Styne and Harry Warren, as well as contemporary originals by the likes of Ann Hampton Callaway and Todd Murray. As always, Steve Doyle is on bass and vocals, and Daniel Glass on drums and vocals.

"A Swinging Birdland Christmas" runs every evening at 5:30pm through December 25. Tickets can be purchased at BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey