Photos: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION at 54 Below

The cast of hit Broadway musical A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER reunited for a concert celebration at 54 Below on March 24th – "an evening to die for." The 10th Anniversary Celebration of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

The concert featured cast members Kristen Hahn, Greg Jackson, Jeff Kready, Kevin Massey, Kristen Mengelkoch, Chuck Ragsdale, John Rapson, Ben Roseberry, Jennifer Smith, Scarlett Strallen, Mary Van Arsdale, Catherine Walker, Kristen Beth Williams, Lauren Worsham and more. Paul Staroba provided music direction. The cast sang highlights of the score and honored composer and performer Steven Lutvak, who tragically passed away last year. The show also benefitted the Flight Path Dance Project, a nonprofit organization providing tuition-free dance training and professional development to NYC youth.

See photos from the night below. Photos were taken by David Fischer (@davidfischerphotography on Instagram) and Gabriella Spiegel (@gabriellaspiegel on Instagram).

Find more shows at 54 Below on their website.