Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony-nominated composer Steven Lutvak. He was 64 years old.

Lutvak made his Broadway debut with his score to A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, for which he supplied the music, and co-wrote the lyrics with Robert L. Freedman. A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE won the Drama League, the Outer Critics Circle, the Drama Desk and the Tony Awards for Best Musical of 2014.

Since its successful run of over two years on Broadway, there have been two National Tours and productions have been seen in Sweden, Japan, and China.

Previously, Lutvak and Freedman won the Kleban and Fred Ebb Songwriting Awards for their songs to A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE, which was originally developed at the Sundance Theater Lab, and which premiered as a co-production at the Hartford Stage, and the Old Globe in San Diego. Lutvak and Freedman previously wrote the musical CAMPAIGN OF THE CENTURY, which won the California Musical Theater Competition from the Beverly Hills Theater Guild. CAMPAIGN was originally commissioned by The American Musical Theater of San Jose, and was later presented in a concert version at Chicago’s Humanities Festival, and featured in the New York Music Theater Festival.