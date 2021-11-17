Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mosher's at it again, and the crowd eats it up.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Photo Flash: Stewart Green Captures November 9th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Magical Camera THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER continues packing 'em in at Birdland Theater, as Ms. Mosher uses the speed dial on her phone to keep the guest list exciting and interesting, and just what the audiences are looking for.

One week ago, Mosher presented a stellar night of stars to a jam-packed house while her documentarian Stewart Green snapped it all up with his camera.

Check out the Birdland website HERE

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Brad Simmons & Susie Mosher
Anne Steele

Scott Evan Davis
Scott Evan Davis with Nicolas King
Virginie Marine

Brandon James Gwinn

Alice Ripley

Sidney Myer

Darnell White and David LaMarr

Tara Martinez

Clint de Ganon
Michelle Dowdy
The Boy Band Project: Sam Harvey, Travis Nesbitt, Christopher Brasfield, Jesse JP Johnson

Brad Simmons
Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.


