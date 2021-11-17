Photo Flash: Stewart Green Captures November 9th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Magical Camera
Mosher's at it again, and the crowd eats it up.
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER continues packing 'em in at Birdland Theater, as Ms. Mosher uses the speed dial on her phone to keep the guest list exciting and interesting, and just what the audiences are looking for.
One week ago, Mosher presented a stellar night of stars to a jam-packed house while her documentarian Stewart Green snapped it all up with his camera.
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -
