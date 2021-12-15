Klea Blackhurst continues to be a big hit at Birdland as her hosting duties at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER keep the music and hilarity going throughout the holiday season. With Susie doing her curating duties from her out of town gig with Sandi Patty, Klea is cleaning up as the Hostess With the Mostess (yes, an Ethel Merman reference), presenting the talented and the beautiful to the holiday audiences filling the seats in the Birdland basement.

The December 7th festivities were captured, as always, by photographer Stewart Green, who was gracious enough to share them with Broadway World Cabaret in the Photo Flash below.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Klea Blackhurst introduces Lena Mary Amato

Sue Matsuki (& friend)

Eric Yves Garcia

Sean Harkness & Christine Lavin (John Miller in the back)

Lennie Watts

Amanda Duncan with Brad Simmons at the piano.

Jaye Maynard

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Holiday greetings from Susie Mosher and Sandi Patty: