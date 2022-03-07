Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

pixeltracker

Birdland Theater was filled with glamor last week... and Tony nominees.

Mar. 7, 2022  

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green It was a super-starry night at The Lineup With Susie Mosher last week as some of Broadway's brightest lights stopped by to hang out, chat with Susie, and sing a song. With Broadway veteran Billy Stritch sitting in for Brad Simmons, Tony Award nominees Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, and Max von Essen joined jazz and cabaret artists adored and revered for a genuinely exciting night of musical storytelling and cabaret theater.

The Lineup photographic archivist Stewart Green was on hand to document the special night of entertainment for Susie, and to share his artistry and theirs with Broadway World Cabaret.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Susie Mosher with guest musical director Billy Stritch.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Emily Braden brings the sparkle to the show.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Max von Essen adds the glamor to the proceedings.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Melissa Errico is a breath of fresh air.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Erli Perez is a lively cast member.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Eddie Jacques is a master storyteller.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Eleri Ward is riding a wave.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Sally Mayes is a burst of sunshine, at all times.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Gabrielle Stravelli brings the fire to the program.

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
John Miller and Clint de Ganon are Susie's Music Men.
Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Susie and Billy are a couple of swells.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - Billy Stritch made a guest Musical Director appearance with The Lineup this week.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Visit the Billy Stritch website HERE.

This Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

From This Author - Stephen Mosher