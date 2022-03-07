Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green

It was a super-starry night at The Lineup With Susie Mosher last week as some of Broadway's brightest lights stopped by to hang out, chat with Susie, and sing a song. With Broadway veteran Billy Stritch sitting in for Brad Simmons, Tony Award nominees Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, and Max von Essen joined jazz and cabaret artists adored and revered for a genuinely exciting night of musical storytelling and cabaret theater.

The Lineup photographic archivist Stewart Green was on hand to document the special night of entertainment for Susie, and to share his artistry and theirs with Broadway World Cabaret.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie Mosher with guest musical director Billy Stritch.

Emily Braden brings the sparkle to the show.

Max von Essen adds the glamor to the proceedings.

Melissa Errico is a breath of fresh air.

Erli Perez is a lively cast member.

Eddie Jacques is a master storyteller.

Eleri Ward is riding a wave.

Sally Mayes is a burst of sunshine, at all times.

Gabrielle Stravelli brings the fire to the program.

Susie and Billy are a couple of swells.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - Billy Stritch made a guest Musical Director appearance with The Lineup this week.

