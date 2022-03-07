Photos: Starry March 1st Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Shot by Stewart Green
Birdland Theater was filled with glamor last week... and Tony nominees.
It was a super-starry night at The Lineup With Susie Mosher last week as some of Broadway's brightest lights stopped by to hang out, chat with Susie, and sing a song. With Broadway veteran Billy Stritch sitting in for Brad Simmons, Tony Award nominees Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, and Max von Essen joined jazz and cabaret artists adored and revered for a genuinely exciting night of musical storytelling and cabaret theater.
The Lineup photographic archivist Stewart Green was on hand to document the special night of entertainment for Susie, and to share his artistry and theirs with Broadway World Cabaret.
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - Billy Stritch made a guest Musical Director appearance with The Lineup this week.
