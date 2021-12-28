Photo Flash: Photojournalist Helane Blumfield Picks Her Favorites From The 2021 Year In Cabaret and Concerts
As the year winds down Broadway World Cabaret correspondents are picking their favorites. Here are Helane's.
I sent an assignment to our fine Broadway World Cabaret correspondents asking them, "Would you please put together a list of your favorites from the year? A 'Best of' kind of thing?" Of course, some of our reporters at the start of the reemergence didn't stay with us long enough to have a list of that nature, and some of the newer writers haven't yet built up a resume long enough to create something. There are three correspondents, though, who didn't wait a moment to send back the text saying, "Yes!" and "Done!" and "On it!" Our brilliantly gifted photojournalist, Helane Blumfield, was the first to answer the challenge and, today, Helane's choices came in, along with a note reading, "You understand this was impossible, right?", which, of course, I did. In true photographic form, Helane has opted to remain mum about whether or not these are her favorite acts of the year, or her favorite photographic creations of the year. As a one-time photographer myself, I am content to let Helane's art speak for itself. So here, dear readers, are Helane Blumfield's picks (and pics) for
The Best of Cabaret and Concert for 2021
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz - BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTE - PRIDE EDITION - 54 Below
Ann Kittredge - MOVIE NITE - Birdland Theater
Andre de Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below
Ari Axelrod - ARI'S ARIAS - Birdland Theater
Karen Akers - CABARET CONVENTION - Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Amra-Faye Wright - CABARET CONVENTION - Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Elizabeth Ward Land - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE - The Green Room 42
Alice Ripley - The Green Room 42
Farah Alvin - B-SIDE - The Green Room 42
Mason Alexander Park - THE PANSY CRAZE - The Green Room 42
Hannah Jane - THE LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY - The Green Room 42
Kim David Smith - MOSTLY MARLENE - Club Cumming
Linda Eder - Feinstein's/54 Below
Lorna Luft - GRATEFUL - Feinstein's/54 Below
Megan Hilty - THE DIAMOND SERIES - Feinstein's/54 Below
Melissa Errico - MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK - 54 Below
Natalie Douglas - BEST OF TRIBUTES - Birdland Theater
Luann de Lesseps - A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS - Feinstein's/54 Below
About Helane Blumfield
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.
Helane Blumfield has a website HERE