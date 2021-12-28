Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Photojournalist Helane Blumfield Picks Her Favorites From The 2021 Year In Cabaret and Concerts

As the year winds down Broadway World Cabaret correspondents are picking their favorites. Here are Helane's.

Dec. 28, 2021  

I sent an assignment to our fine Broadway World Cabaret correspondents asking them, "Would you please put together a list of your favorites from the year? A 'Best of' kind of thing?" Of course, some of our reporters at the start of the reemergence didn't stay with us long enough to have a list of that nature, and some of the newer writers haven't yet built up a resume long enough to create something. There are three correspondents, though, who didn't wait a moment to send back the text saying, "Yes!" and "Done!" and "On it!" Our brilliantly gifted photojournalist, Helane Blumfield, was the first to answer the challenge and, today, Helane's choices came in, along with a note reading, "You understand this was impossible, right?", which, of course, I did. In true photographic form, Helane has opted to remain mum about whether or not these are her favorite acts of the year, or her favorite photographic creations of the year. As a one-time photographer myself, I am content to let Helane's art speak for itself. So here, dear readers, are Helane Blumfield's picks (and pics) for

The Best of Cabaret and Concert for 2021

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz - BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTE - PRIDE EDITION - 54 Below

Ann Kittredge - MOVIE NITE - Birdland Theater

Andre de Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below

Ari Axelrod - ARI'S ARIAS - Birdland Theater

Karen Akers - CABARET CONVENTION - Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Amra-Faye Wright - CABARET CONVENTION - Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Elizabeth Ward Land - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE - The Green Room 42

Alice Ripley - The Green Room 42

Farah Alvin - B-SIDE - The Green Room 42

Mason Alexander Park - THE PANSY CRAZE - The Green Room 42

Hannah Jane - THE LADY LEGENDS OF BROADWAY - The Green Room 42

Kim David Smith - MOSTLY MARLENE - Club Cumming

Linda Eder - Feinstein's/54 Below

Lorna Luft - GRATEFUL - Feinstein's/54 Below

Megan Hilty - THE DIAMOND SERIES - Feinstein's/54 Below

Melissa Errico - MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK - 54 Below

Natalie Douglas - BEST OF TRIBUTES - Birdland Theater

Luann de Lesseps - A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS - Feinstein's/54 Below

About Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: Photojournalist Helane Blumfield Picks Her Favorites From The 2021 Year In Cabaret and Concerts THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE


