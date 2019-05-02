Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Returns to Birdland

May. 2, 2019  

Jim Caruso presented the return of the award-winning singer Natalie Douglas on the Birdland stage on Monday, April 29. This event was part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series.

Natalie Douglas, the critically acclaimed Nightlife, Bistro & eleven time MAC Award winner, returned to her favorite perch at Birdland with another sold-out "Tributes" show, "Nat Sings Nat: The Songs of Nat 'King' Cole." Natalie, her longtime musical director, Mark Hartman, Jamie Mohamdein on bass and Eli Katz Zoller on guitar, presented the songs made famous by this legend of American jazz & popular music superstar, including beloved standards such as "Unforgettable," "Mona Lisa," and "Sweet Lorraine."

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



