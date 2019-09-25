Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Nancy Wilson At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas in another one of her "Tributes" series with a celebration of the songs recorded and performed by Miss Nancy Wilson. The one-night-only event took place on September 23.

Natalie Douglas - the acclaimed vocalist hailed as "a true, true star" by BBC London Radio, continues her smash monthly residency in her home perch at Birdland Jazz Club as part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series with further editions of her hit series entitled "TRIBUTES." One Monday each month, Natalie will perform a different tribute show.

On September 23, Natalie honored the artistry brilliance and achievements of Miss Nancy Wilson, along with Music Director, Jon Weber, Aneesa Strings on bass and Shirazette Tinin on drums.

Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall among others and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





