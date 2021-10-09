October first Natalie Douglas returned to her home-away-from-home, Birdland, with her new show, a compilation of her TRIBUTES series dedicated to what she feels is the best of the shows that were dedicated to the women of the music industry. Widely known as cabaret royalty and the reigning matriarch of the jazz club, Natalie's run of performances of the new musical program was a smash hit with Broadway World (read Karis Rogerson's review HERE) and with fans who filled Birdland Theater for every performance.

Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist, Helane Blumfield, was on hand to capture Natalie's opening night.

