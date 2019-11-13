Photo Flash: MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL Returns To Birdland

By popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present the return of Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" in concert on Monday, November 11.

The cast included Alexander Molina, Eugene Ebner, Maddie Franke, Leo Ash Evens, Deven Kolluri, Charlie Levy, Blake Sheridan, Raleigh Shuck, Lael Van Keuren and featured Tina Scariano as Christina and Dorothy Bishop as Joan. Drew Wutke accompanied on piano. Joe Barros directed. In honor of Veterans Day, this event was dedicated to Christopher Crawford, who fought in Viet Nam.

Composer David Nehls and Christina Crawford have created the musical (based on the 40th anniversary edition of the memoir), complete with two New York readings directed by Joe Barros. The musical, with a book by Christina Crawford, Music by David Nehls and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls, tells the courageous story of brother and sister struggling to survive the abuse by a powerful sociopathic Hollywood woman against all odds, with neither power nor money of their own. The event is presented by Mommie Dearest Musical Development LLC, and Ebner-Page Productions in association with Broadway at Birdland.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





