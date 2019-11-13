Photo Flash: MOMMIE DEAREST: THE MUSICAL Returns To Birdland
By popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present the return of Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" in concert on Monday, November 11.
The cast included Alexander Molina, Eugene Ebner, Maddie Franke, Leo Ash Evens, Deven Kolluri, Charlie Levy, Blake Sheridan, Raleigh Shuck, Lael Van Keuren and featured Tina Scariano as Christina and Dorothy Bishop as Joan. Drew Wutke accompanied on piano. Joe Barros directed. In honor of Veterans Day, this event was dedicated to Christopher Crawford, who fought in Viet Nam.
Composer David Nehls and Christina Crawford have created the musical (based on the 40th anniversary edition of the memoir), complete with two New York readings directed by Joe Barros. The musical, with a book by Christina Crawford, Music by David Nehls and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls, tells the courageous story of brother and sister struggling to survive the abuse by a powerful sociopathic Hollywood woman against all odds, with neither power nor money of their own. The event is presented by Mommie Dearest Musical Development LLC, and Ebner-Page Productions in association with Broadway at Birdland.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Alexander Molina, Charlie Levy, Deven Kolluri
Alexander Molina, Lael Van Keuren, Deven Kolluri, Maddie Franke
Blake Sheridan, Dorothy Bishop, Christina Crawford, Raleigh Shuck
Blace Sheridan
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Christina Crawford, Mr. and Mrs. Hoagy Carmichael, Jr.
Christina Crawford, Susie Mosher
Dorothy Bishop, Drew Wutke, Christina Crawford, David Nehls
Dorothy Bishop, Tina Scariano, Charlie Levy
Maddie Franke, Alexander Molina, Lael Van Keuren
Raleigh Shuck, Dorothy Bishop, Blake Sheridan
Tina Scariano, Alexander Molina
Tina Scariano, Alexander Molina
Tina Scariano, Alexander Molina
Tina Scariano, Charlie Levy, Dorothy Bishop
Tina Scariano, Christina Crawford, Charlie Levy