Photo Flash: Klea Blackhurst Celebrates Jerry Herman At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer/actress Klea Blackhurst with a brand new solo show, "One Of The Girls," a tribute to Jerry Herman.

The show was produced by Denise Cooper, directed by Mark Waldrop, musical directed by Michael Rice, and featured the Pocket Change Trio.

Singer/actress Klea Blackhurst turns her long association with one of Broadway's most esteemed composers, Jerry Herman, into a brand new solo show, "One Of The Girls." Considered one of Herman's premier interpreters, Klea officially became one of "Jerry's Girls" when she starred in the 50th Anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at Goodspeed Opera House. But the two were introduced years before, when Jerry heard Klea sing one of the cut songs from Hello, Dolly! written for Ethel Merman, the original choice to star in the show. He immediately invited Klea to sing with the London Philharmonic at the Palladium and she's been singing his songs with symphony orchestras across the country ever since. "One Of The Girls" will focus attention on the powerful, loving and memorable women in Jerry's life...both real, like his dear mother Ruth who taught him that you could throw a party simply because "It's Today" and characters like Mame, who encouraged us to "Open A New Window," Dolly Levi, who decided to rejoin the human race "Before The Parade Passes By," and Zaza, who bravely declared, "I Am What I Am." Jerry Herman has lifted wonderful women off the page and into our hearts for almost six decades.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

