Photo Flash: John Minnock And Dave Liebman Return To Feinstein's/54 Below
On Friday, September 20th, fan-favorite jazz vocalist John Minnock presented an encore performance at Feinstein's/54 Below. Once again, Minnock was joined by NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman and his stellar band consisting of pianist Enrique Haneine, bassist Carlos Mena and drummer Pablo Eluchans. Feinstein's/54 Below was filled to the brim with an attentive and energetic audience who raucously applauded after every song.
Minnock performed much of his signature material, including the showstopper "New York, New York" (by Jay Brannan), the always beautiful "Moon River" and the gorgeous Sara Bareilles title "Manhattan", along with several other cuts from his new album Right Around The Corner. Minnock's take on the Judy Garland classic "Get Happy" was a highlight as his voice danced with Liebman's angular soprano lines to produce a hauntingly beautiful, highly original rendition.
Two new songs were added to the set list this time around: "On Green Dolphin Street", which expertly showcased Minnock's vocal prowess as he traded choruses with Liebman, and "Stardust", which demonstrated the singer's stellar technique as he successfully navigated the famously difficult melody.
Minnock's star continues to rise with every performance and his second outing at Feinstein's/54 Below proves that his brilliant March debut was not a fluke - he really is that good.
Photo Credit: Leslie Farinacci
Matt Dricker, Rudy Ortiz, Andreas Pliatsikas, John Minnock, Meko, Kevin Hazel, Jay Dompor and Christina Kounalis at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Musical Artists John Minnock and Dyllan White at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Alina Bloomgarden, John Minnock and Gwen Kelley at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Carlos Mena and Pablo Eluchans at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock, Dyllan White and Dave Liebman at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Aaron Brandon, Taylor Nederlander, John Minnock, Claire Robins, Joe Liao and Tyler Reskovac at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Willy Rodriguez and John Minnock at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Kory Mello and John Minnock at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Dave Liebman, Carlos Mena, Enrique Haneine, John Minnock and Pablo Eluchans on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Brent Heuser, Dyllan White, Ericka Elektra, Nim Botor, Stafford Brunson and Brain Scott Doyle at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Didi Conn, Catherine Sikora and Enrique Haneine at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Enrique Haneine and Dave Liebman on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Publicist Lydia Liebman and Musical Artist John Minnock backstage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Dexter Sealy, Erick Holmberg, David Murray, Candida Fink and Stephen Carpenter at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Hot House Magazine at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Dave Liebman on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock performs with his band at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
The afterparty at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Christopher Trepinski, Kati Thrasher, John Minnock and Michael Lacey at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
The crowd at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Enrique Haneine and Dave Liebman on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Carlos Mena and Pablo Eluchans on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Didi Conn and John Minnock at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Andrew Favorito, Lydia Liebman and Alexander Romero at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Lydia Liebman and Willy Rodriguez at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Dave Liebman and John Minnock outside of Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Alina Bloomgarden, Joe Kelley, Gwen Kelley and Dave Liebman at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
John Minnock backstage at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Willy Rodriguez, Lydia Liebman, Caris Visentin Liebman, Dave Liebman, John Minnock and Erick Holmberg outside of Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci
Publicist Lydia Liebman with Hot House Publisher Gwen Kelley at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 20, 2019 Photo by Leslie Farinacci