Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

In her New York Cabaret Debut, "Like a Perfumed Woman," singer and storyteller Joanne Halev blends stories of scent memory and the mysterious and passionate world of fragrance creation with songs of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom, and more!

Directed by MAC award winner Lina Koutrakos, with Musical Director Alex Rybeck, Ray Kilday on bass, and Ari Axelrod on conga.

"Like a Perfumed Woman" returns to The Beechman tomorrow, January 22nd, at 7pm.

The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street

https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev Ari Axelrod

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev

Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
Joanne Halev



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement