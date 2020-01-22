Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater

In her New York Cabaret Debut, "Like a Perfumed Woman," singer and storyteller Joanne Halev blends stories of scent memory and the mysterious and passionate world of fragrance creation with songs of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom, and more!

Directed by MAC award winner Lina Koutrakos, with Musical Director Alex Rybeck, Ray Kilday on bass, and Ari Axelrod on conga.

"Like a Perfumed Woman" returns to The Beechman tomorrow, January 22nd, at 7pm.

The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street

https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield



Joanne Halev

