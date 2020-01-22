Photo Flash: Joanne Halev Takes the Stage At The Laurie Beechman Theater
In her New York Cabaret Debut, "Like a Perfumed Woman," singer and storyteller Joanne Halev blends stories of scent memory and the mysterious and passionate world of fragrance creation with songs of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom, and more!
Directed by MAC award winner Lina Koutrakos, with Musical Director Alex Rybeck, Ray Kilday on bass, and Ari Axelrod on conga.
"Like a Perfumed Woman" returns to The Beechman tomorrow, January 22nd, at 7pm.
The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street
https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre
Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield
