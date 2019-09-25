Photo Flash: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Dazzle At Birdland

Over the past few weeks, an enormous variety of musical and comic talent have stormed the Birdland stage during Jim Caruso's iconic Cast Party. Accompanied by musical director Billy Stritch, with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, the performers have run the gamut from up-and-coming hopefuls to Broadway stars.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past seventeen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Recently, Caruso and Stritch have taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





