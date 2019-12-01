Photo Flash: Inside Shelly & Friends Revue At Bond 45

Downstairs at Bond 45, the popular Times Square eatery was hopping with the debut of "Shelly & Friends" Revue hosted by legendary Broadway publicist Irene Gandy and Emmy Winning Anchor and Host from Spectrum TV's 'On Stage' Frank Di Lella. The cabaret evening, produced by Katherine Moon, was a tribute to the iconic restauranteur Shelly Fireman of the Fireman Group which owns and runs New York's popular Trattoria dell' Arte, Café Fiorello, Brooklyn Diner, Redeye Grill and Bond 45.

Performers included jazz singer Lainie Cook and from the world of Broadway and pop, singers Jada Temple and Mira Gandy. The funk house band was "DJ & The Yams" led by Desmond Scaife Jr. The evening was so successful that they have scheduled another one on Monday, January 6th and then it will be a regular Monday night feature at Bond 45 which features the friendliest staff and the most delicious Italian cuisine.

For information and reservations call 212 899-4545.





Photo Credit: DKC/O&M