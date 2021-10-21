WOMEN OF THE WINGS returned to Feinstein's/54 Below recently for a new (third!) installment of the popular series, one that boasts standing-room-only previous editions. In this Megan Minutillo-helmed series, performers gather together to celebrate women writers with a focus on musical theater creation. The 54 Below event page for the show invites patrons to enjoy "an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre."

With musical direction by Camille Johnson, the evening promised to featured writers and performers Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to capture WOMEN OF THE WINGS' return to 54 Below.

Find great shows to see at 54 Below HERE.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.