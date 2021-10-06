Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

pixeltracker

The Lineup, Susie Mosher, and Gene Reed all rock, and the photographic proof is right here.

Oct. 6, 2021  

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER That bi-coastal photographic wonder, Gene Reed, returned to New York City, Birdland, and Susie Mosher last week, camera in hand and ready to make some art with the stunning models Mosher lined up just for him... and just for her throng of regular fans who keep the Birdland Theater buzzing with their excited energy every Tuesday night.

Since returning to Birdland when the club reopened, Susie has been working overtime to keep her guest list an ever-growing Who's Who of the cabaret, club, and concert circuit, booking the stars you already know and introducing the up-and-comers you will want to know. Fortunately for those guest artists and the fans who can't get there to hear the music, Mr. Reed and Stewart Green are always in the room to capture the magic with their cameras - either one, the other, or both. Last Tuesday was a Gene Reed night and below are the resulting works of art created.

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Susan Macka??a??a??a??

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Sean Patrick Murtagh

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Peter Romberg

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Christine Pedi with Matthew Martin- Ward
Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Louise Rogers & Mark Kross

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Brad Simmoms with Sean Harkness

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Greg Holt & The Fiddler and The Crossroads

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Leslie McDonel

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Gianmarco Soresi

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Beth Naji

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Susie Mosher with Sean Harkness, John Miller and Clint de Ganon

Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Photo Flash: Gene Reed's Lens Documents The September 28th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

From This Author Stephen Mosher