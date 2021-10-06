That bi-coastal photographic wonder, Gene Reed, returned to New York City, Birdland, and Susie Mosher last week, camera in hand and ready to make some art with the stunning models Mosher lined up just for him... and just for her throng of regular fans who keep the Birdland Theater buzzing with their excited energy every Tuesday night.

Since returning to Birdland when the club reopened, Susie has been working overtime to keep her guest list an ever-growing Who's Who of the cabaret, club, and concert circuit, booking the stars you already know and introducing the up-and-comers you will want to know. Fortunately for those guest artists and the fans who can't get there to hear the music, Mr. Reed and Stewart Green are always in the room to capture the magic with their cameras - either one, the other, or both. Last Tuesday was a Gene Reed night and below are the resulting works of art created.

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

Susan Macka??a??a??a??

Peter Romberg

Louise Rogers & Mark Kross

Brad Simmoms with Sean Harkness

Greg Holt & The Fiddler and The Crossroads

Gianmarco Soresi

Beth Naji

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.