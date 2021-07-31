Photos: Gene Reed Captures July 27th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Susie Mosher has been at it again!

On July 27th, fans of the THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher packed Birdland to see the comedy great's latest installment, to check out her meticulously curated guest list, and to hear the song improvisations for which the actress has become so well-known. As usual, one of Susie's comrades of the photographic persuasion was on hand to capture it all in his own inimitable way - Gene Reed, freshly returned from a photography assignment out West. Mr. Reed was kind enough to share his photos with Broadway World Cabaret for this exclusive photo essay featuring dancers Darien Crago & Daniel Plimpton, jazz singer Sue Matsuki (with back-ups singers Ann Talman, Maria Carsaro, Katie Neiheisel and Musical Director Gregory Toroian on piano), crooner Michael Winther, up-and-coming diva Hannah Jane, bonafide diva Aisha de Haas, comedienne Erin Maguire, show business renaissance man Andrew Poretz, the dreamy Boy Band Project, and honey-voiced vocalist Elizabeth Ward Land.

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

Sue Matsuki, Ann Talman, Maria Carsaro, Katie Neiheisel

Sue N Co. w/ Gregory Toroian on piano

Hannah Jane with Jon Weber on piano

Miss Aisha de Haas

Andrew Poretz

The Boy Band Project

Elizabeth Ward Land with The Lineup MD Brad Simmons

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Gannon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

