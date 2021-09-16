Photos: Edmund Bagnell Celebrates That HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN at Feinstein's/54 Below

Last night at Feinstein's/54 Below Edmund Bagnell debuted his second solo show to play New York City. Having taken the plunge with his first solo act, HE PLAYS THE VIOLIN, in 2019, Mr. Bagnell found himself grounded in 2020 (we all know why) but he spent his time in quarantine creating. After releasing some music videos, a Christmas album, a disco song, and some Christmas decorating and baking videos (and also, by the look of things, working out) the always likeable Bagnell sat down with co-writer and director Michael Schiralli to put together his second solo outing. Dividing his stage time between singing and playing his "fiddle," Edmund covered everything from Tom Jones to Barbra Streisand, pulling a popular Randy Newman from his previous show, and creating a wonderfully clever Name That Tune game centered around disco music reminiscent of the Studio 54 era. With friends, family, and fans who have turned up at his shows in P-Town and other out-of-state hotspots, Edmund fiddled, sang, and smiled his way through the hour-long show, finishing with an impromptu (and thoroughly lovely) "Carolina In My Mind," by way of an on-the-spot encore.

Broadway World Cabaret was there to capture Edmund and Musical Director Mark Hartman on film (as it were) and fans and would-be fans can learn more about Edmund and his future performances at his website HERE.

THIS is Mark Harman's website.

Find other great shows at the 54 Below website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher