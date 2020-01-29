Photo Flash: Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf Celebrates Robert Burns Night At Birdland!

The Broadway at Birdland concert series once again presented Broadway cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (Bridges of Madison County, A Little Night Music), who hosted an evening exploring beautiful melodies from Broadway and beyond. With fellow Scots-born guitarist Steve Gibb, Mairi also celebrated Robert Burns Night by weaving in some of Scotland's beloved melodies, and invited her guests to perform their own versions of Burns' timeless poetry. Featured stars were singer/composers Katie Thompson and Bob Stillman. Additional special guests included Ben Rauhala, Maddy Kearns, Margaret Kelly, Andrew Weir and the vocal/fiddle stylings of Joel Waggoner. All guests over 21 were offered a dram of Aberlour Single Malt Scotch courtesy of the distillery.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every Monday at 7pm, as it has for the past seventeen years. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of New York's Theater District.





