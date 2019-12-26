Photo Flash: Another Sold-Out Run For A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS

Birdland presented the TENTH year of "A Swinging Birdland Christmas," starring Birdland regulars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch. The limited engagement of five performances, December 21 - 25 was completely sold out, thanks to some smashing reviews, including one by Stephen Mosher at BroadwayWorld, who said, "This jazzy, festive, melodious show is one of the finger-snappingest, toe-tappingest, laugh-riotous shows this season."

In conjunction with the run, the trio released a new cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. Special guests on the cd include Donny Osmond and Dave Koz.

In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch performed swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers were joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.





