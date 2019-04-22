Photo Coverage: Sundays at Bemelmans Bar

Bemelmans Bar in The Carlyle Hotel is a time capsule of New York City celebrity music nightlife. Sundays the music and entertainment of Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso superbly add to the history of the legendary room. Last night Jim was probably being mobbed at the Easter Parade being mistaken for Fred Astaire so BIlly had award winning Jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli join him for an evening of great music.

For the seventh year in a row, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch have returned to Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel with their evening of swinging standards Sundays from 9-12, with Bassist Steve Doyle.

Caruso and Stritch, who have performed extensively on their own, gained national exposure together as the host and musical director of the wildly popular open mic, Cast Party, which celebrates talent every Monday at Birdland in NYC, and tours nationally. During the six years at Bemelmans, the duo has received critical acclaim, and made international news when rock legend Bono joined them in an impromptu performance.

The musical pair has also become the darlings of the show biz set, welcoming spontaneous performances by stars including Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, Jane Monheit, Tony Danza, Megan Hilty, Clint Holmes,Marilyn Maye, Stephanie J. Block, Steve Ross, Linda Lavin, Darren Criss, LuAnn de Lesseps, Laura Osnes,Liliane Montevecchi, Christine Ebersole, and Steve Tyrell.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Billy Stritch



Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli



Gabrielle Stravelli



Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli



Steve Doyle, Gabrielle Stravelli, Billy Stritch



Gabrielle Stravelli



The Carlyle



Bemelmans Bar