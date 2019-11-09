Photo Coverage: Storm Large Concludes Sold Out Run at Feinstein's/54 Below

I've been tracking this Storm for quite a while now and the intensity and power of her performance keeps escalating to the point where there is literally no category in the music world that describes her adequately. She is a performer who excites you on every level and presses all your buttons. After Storm Large sweeps through an audience that you are part of you'll be talking about her to all your friends and encouraging them to see Storm to experience the awesome talent and personality of one of the most unique entertainers on the planet. In addition to her own poignant songs she deconstructs and reconstructs Cole Porter like you've never heard before.

Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From thee she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described "genre-fluid big mouth" tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur.

The clubs warning about this performance noted that it contained adult and explicit language (with humor) suitable for those over the age of 12. They might have also suggested you bring any blood pressure medication you might be on.

Check out the photos below of Storm's final night at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Storm Large, Arlene Lazare, Allan Lazare, Eda Sorokoff



James Beaton, Scott Weddle, Storm Large, Matt Brown, Greg Eklund,



Christine Ebersole & Eda Sorokoff



Storm Large & Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy