Photo Coverage: Songwriter Daniel Abrahamson Brings SECOND DATE to Birdland Theater
Daniel Abrahamson "Second Date" Showcase Birdland Theater
Canadian Musical Theater songwriter Daniel Abrahamson returned to NYC with a new showcase of material from some of his past and current original musical projects.
On Sunday Dec. 1st, Daniel brought a talented group of singers and a trunk full of songs to the Birdland Theater stage with his show "Second Date".
Following the successful format of his spring NYC showcase debut, "First Date", his music was given life by up-and-coming and current Broadway singers (in order of appearance): Maxwell Beer, Liz Byrne, Katherine Winter, Jewelle Blackman, Steve Wallace, Zoe Wilson, Gabi Epstein, Mary Antonini, Jeremy Lapalme, and Evan Alexander Smith.
Featured material originated from musicals "about life in a Martian Colony, a show about superhero kids owning their abilities, a gender-neutral site specific love story [designed to be sung by a couple of any gender identities/combination], a violent animal revolution, and an awkward teen who longs to get out of his small town via his piano."
Daniel's music is clever and tuneful with an ear towards a modern Broadway sound. His solo musical work is excellent, and his collaborative (music or lyric) partners are wisely chosen to seamlessly fit his style. 3 of his writing partners - Matthew Greene, Sarah Mucek, & Steve Wallace - were in the audience to help introduce their works.
The composer, himself, played and sang the opening specialty number and introduced a hard working trio of musicians to take over the orchestral tasks from there on...
Musical Director/Pianist Matt Lowy, Bass Guitarist Jeff Dingler, and Drummer Joshua Roberts.
As Mr. Abrahamson finishes his final year participating in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop in NYC, he will no doubt wrack up a new set of funny, catchy, and sincerely touching tunes to tempt us to a Third Date.
Daniel Abrahamson's new musical "Stars Of Mars" opens it's premiere run on Valentine's Day at Theatre Sheridan in Ontario, Canada.
https://www.danieljohnabrahamson.com/
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
