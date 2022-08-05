Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring SWING LESSONS to 54 Below

A soprano is learning how to swing with a master teacher.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

It's really obvious to say this, but I must, as tonight it would appear that Melissa Errico has found her Henry Higgins in Billy Stritch! Fact.

Errico has been conquering the scene lately singing all kinds of music from noir to show tunes to classic soprano fare and is now starting to work with symphonies and she and Stritch have undeniable "chemistry", making this look like they'll be teaming up for a while, if the audience has anything to say about it!

This was a really entertaining show, great song selection, and Ms. Errico's humor is very reminiscent of the late, great Mary Cleere Haran. She's a "smarty pants", she's beautiful and, of course, she has this voice that is unlike any other and learning to use in so many ways that it's becoming a multi-faceted diamond, at this juncture of her musical growth.

Billy has done some beautiful arrangements and plays like a fantasy dream come true. He was also there for Errico every step of the way.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photo Coverage: Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring SWING LESSONS to 54 Below
August 5, 2022

Errico has been conquering the scene lately singing all kinds of music from from noir to show tunes to classic soprano fare and is now starting to work with symphonies and she and Stritch have undeniable “chemistry”, making this look like they’ll be teaming up for a while, if the audience has anything to say about it!
THE JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO Plays Birdland
August 4, 2022

Being at a John Pizzarelli performance at Birdland is like having your best friend, who also happens to be a world class jazz guitarist/singer plus one of the funniest guys on the planet, entertain in your living room.   You never want an evening with John to end. His extraordinary musicianship, song selection, and conversation create one of the most entertaining jazz shows you’ll ever experience.
Photos: Daisy Jopling Band Play Chelsea Table+Stage
July 10, 2022

Daisy Jopling will also perform In the latest addition of Jamie deRoy & friends at Birdland on July 11th. Check out photos from inside the big night.
Photos: Dominick Farinnaci & Triad Make Triad Make New York Debut at Birdland Theater
July 9, 2022

A unique pairing of instruments played up a storm this week at Birdland Theater.
Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell Debuts at Feinstein's/54 Below's Diamond Series
June 23, 2022

You can select from the specially designed gourmet menu for the Diamond Series at Feinstein’s/54 Below, but the real treat was being able to select your favorite tune from the Broadway songbook and have Brian Stokes Mitchell include it in his show.