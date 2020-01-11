Photo Coverage: Marissa Mulder Brings I'M OLD FASHIONED To The Kravis Center

Everything old is new again..... that's if you happen to sing like Marissa Mulder and have Jon Weber at the piano to envelop your dulcet voice with inspired accompaniments.

For a cabaret singer, sharing the stage with just a 9 foot Steinway for support can be challenging. There's no place to musically "hide" and no rhythm to coast on.

However, when it's an artist with the vocal purity of Marissa Mulder and the harmonic imagination and keyboard facility of Jon Weber it is probably the best way to hear the music. You can concentrate on the artistry of a singer who knows how to communicate a lyric, and that's exactly what the Kravis Center audience heard last night. A wonderful Cabaret artist accompanied by a world class pianist. Most of Marissa's repertoire consists of the type of songs you will not be able to mentally sing along with, but they all tell a compelling story and that's the engrossing part of her performance.

One of the most successful young cabaret artists, sweet soprano Marissa Mulder is known for bringing new life to old standards and for her bubbly, exuberant style. Her rise to fame includes being recognized with numerous awards, including the Julie Wilson and Noel Coward Award, as well as the MAC Awards for Major Artist and Recording of the Year.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



