Photo Coverage: Loston Harris Plays the Kravis Center

From every corner of the musical world artists perform on the stages of the Kravis Center. Last night coming from such a corner, that of Madison Avenue and 76th street in NYC the Kravis welcomed Loston Harris. Loston for many years has entertained New Yorkers at his annual engagement in Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. The audience in Persson Hall may have been dressed a bit more casually than folks at the legendary hotel on Manhattan's storied upper East Side, but their musical taste was just as sophisticated as they relished Loston's cosmopolitan stylings.

Loston Harris gets you in three ways, his inventiveness at the keyboard, his polished vocals, and his vivacious personality. He is the consummate musician/entertainer in the true tradition of Bobby Short. Loston brings a unique rhythmic percussiveness to his fluent melodic lines, which probably is due to the fact that he started his musical life as a drummer. Luckily for his fans worldwide he switched to piano.

For almost two decades, Loston has headlined at a "musical home" that shares his passion for timeless music, the legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle. The hotel's adjacent Cafe Carlyle has a legacy of hosting cabaret and jazz greats. This includes Bobby Short who resided there for 35 years. The celebrated vocalist and record producer Steve Tyrell has taken over the famed holiday engagement for the past 15 years.

Loston Harris Trio: Gian Luca Renzi, Bass, Mike Lee, Sax

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



