Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle

Come to Cafe Carlyle to hear arguably one of the best jazz/pop guitarist/vocalists of our generation. Also be prepared to laugh a lot during John Pizzarelli's show. He has that Seinfeld like ability to talk about anything and find the humor in it. This was a fun evening in every way, and even the unison single note conversations between the hammers hitting the strings by pianist Konrad Paszkudzki and John's fingers flying over the guitar's strings had a melodic jocularity to them. The Cafe Carlyle feels like a large living room and John Pizzarelli is about the best guest you could ever have at the party. He has done many different theme shows at The Carlyle and this Nat King Cole tribute has the tunes and stories to make it one of his most effective.

The John Pizzarelli Trio has a new CD titled, For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole.

Konrad Paszkudzki,piano, Mike Karn, bass.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



John Pizzarelli & Konrad Paszkudzki



John Pizzarelli, Maggie Mae Rosendale, Eda Sorokoff