Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle

May. 1, 2019  

Come to Cafe Carlyle to hear arguably one of the best jazz/pop guitarist/vocalists of our generation. Also be prepared to laugh a lot during John Pizzarelli's show. He has that Seinfeld like ability to talk about anything and find the humor in it. This was a fun evening in every way, and even the unison single note conversations between the hammers hitting the strings by pianist Konrad Paszkudzki and John's fingers flying over the guitar's strings had a melodic jocularity to them. The Cafe Carlyle feels like a large living room and John Pizzarelli is about the best guest you could ever have at the party. He has done many different theme shows at The Carlyle and this Nat King Cole tribute has the tunes and stories to make it one of his most effective.

The John Pizzarelli Trio has a new CD titled, For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole.

Konrad Paszkudzki,piano, Mike Karn, bass.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli & Konrad Paszkudzki

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
John Pizzarelli, Maggie Mae Rosendale, Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle

Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows



From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole at Cafe Carlyle
  • Photo Coverage: Music Icons Stecher & Horowitz Honored at 60th Anniversary Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Nicolas King Raises The Tide At The Beach Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Ken Laub's New York, Old Friend Plays Dizzy's Club
  • Photo Coverage: Celia Berk Makes Birdland Theater Debut
  • Photo Coverage: The Band (Really) Visits Susie Mosher's Lineup At Birdland Theater

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup