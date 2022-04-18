Bob Merrill is usually spinning albums and interviewing celebrities on Legends Radio but last night he left the studio and "Legends After Dark" to hear the Great American Songbook live and in person at the Pelican Cabaret.

Jill & Rich Switzer were continuing their residency at one of the Palm Beach areas most popular dinner/music venues.

The patio and indoor room at Mark and Karen Fragione's goumet establishment was jam packed with lots of notables enjoying the menu of great music and Mark's culinary creations.

Spotted in the room were Actress and former Miss USA Julie Lynne Hayek, Caroline Sorokoff, Gold Coast International Film Festival Director, Leo Stearn, teenage Radio Host on WPOB 85.5, and Eda Sorokoff of Barrington Stage Company.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff