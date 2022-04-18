Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
In attendance were Actress and former Miss USA Julie Lynne Hayek, Caroline Sorokoff, Gold Coast International Film Festival Director, Leo Stearn, and more!
Bob Merrill is usually spinning albums and interviewing celebrities on Legends Radio but last night he left the studio and "Legends After Dark" to hear the Great American Songbook live and in person at the Pelican Cabaret.
Jill & Rich Switzer were continuing their residency at one of the Palm Beach areas most popular dinner/music venues.
The patio and indoor room at Mark and Karen Fragione's goumet establishment was jam packed with lots of notables enjoying the menu of great music and Mark's culinary creations.
Spotted in the room were Actress and former Miss USA Julie Lynne Hayek, Caroline Sorokoff, Gold Coast International Film Festival Director, Leo Stearn, teenage Radio Host on WPOB 85.5, and Eda Sorokoff of Barrington Stage Company.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Rich Switzer, Jill Switzer, Cielo
Mark Frangione
Stephen Sorokoff & Julie Lynne Hayek, former Miss USA
Leo Stearn, Radio Host WPOB 88.5 and Stephen Sorokoff
Rich Switzer, Lindsey Mills, Bassist of Surfer Blood, Jill Switzer, Mark Frangione, Claire Coco
Mark Frangione & Caroline Sorokoff, Director Gold Coast International Film Festival
The Pelican Cafe
Leo Stearn, Stephen Sorokoff, Julie Lynne Hayek