Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret

pixeltracker

In attendance were Actress and former Miss USA Julie Lynne Hayek, Caroline Sorokoff, Gold Coast International Film Festival Director, Leo Stearn, and more!

Apr. 18, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Bob Merrill is usually spinning albums and interviewing celebrities on Legends Radio but last night he left the studio and "Legends After Dark" to hear the Great American Songbook live and in person at the Pelican Cabaret.

Jill & Rich Switzer were continuing their residency at one of the Palm Beach areas most popular dinner/music venues.

The patio and indoor room at Mark and Karen Fragione's goumet establishment was jam packed with lots of notables enjoying the menu of great music and Mark's culinary creations.

Spotted in the room were Actress and former Miss USA Julie Lynne Hayek, Caroline Sorokoff, Gold Coast International Film Festival Director, Leo Stearn, teenage Radio Host on WPOB 85.5, and Eda Sorokoff of Barrington Stage Company.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Jill Switzer

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Rich Switzer, Jill Switzer, Cielo

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Jill Switzer

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Rich Switzer

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Bob Merrill, Legends Radio

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Mark Frangione

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Stephen Sorokoff & Julie Lynne Hayek, former Miss USA

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Leo Stearn, Radio Host WPOB 88.5 and Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Rich Switzer, Lindsey Mills, Bassist of Surfer Blood, Jill Switzer, Mark Frangione, Claire Coco

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Mark Frangione & Caroline Sorokoff, Director Gold Coast International Film Festival

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
The Pelican Cafe

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret
Leo Stearn, Stephen Sorokoff, Julie Lynne Hayek

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret

Photo Coverage: Jill and Rich Switzer Continue Residency at the Pelican Cabaret

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff