Jason Robert Brown brought his music, lyrics, vocals, fearless pianistic virtuosity, along with Shoshana Bean and a string section to 54 Below last night. The overflow audience in Broadway's supper club was treated to an extraordinary evening of great music and JBR wit.

Three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returned to 54 Below last night with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award nominee Shoshanna Bean (Mr. Saturaday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB's legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.

Gary Sieger, guitar

Randy Landau, bass

Todd Reynolds, violin

Katherine Livolsi-Landau, violin

Kiku Enoomoto, viola

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, cello

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff