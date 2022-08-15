Photo Coverage: Jason Robert Brown Brings Shoshana Bean & Strings to 54 Below
Three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter returns to 54 Below.
Three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returned to 54 Below last night with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award nominee Shoshanna Bean (Mr. Saturaday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB's legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.
Gary Sieger, guitar
Randy Landau, bass
Todd Reynolds, violin
Katherine Livolsi-Landau, violin
Kiku Enoomoto, viola
Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, cello
Jason Robert Brown & Shoshana Bean
Strings
Shoshana Beab
Jason Robert Brown & Shoshana Bean
54 Below
54 Below
Deborah Brown & Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Shoshana Bean