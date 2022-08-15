Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Jason Robert Brown Brings Shoshana Bean & Strings to 54 Below

Three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter returns to 54 Below.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Jason Robert Brown brought his music, lyrics, vocals, fearless pianistic virtuosity, along with Shoshana Bean and a string section to 54 Below last night. The overflow audience in Broadway's supper club was treated to an extraordinary evening of great music and JBR wit.

Three-time Tony Award-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returned to 54 Below last night with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award nominee Shoshanna Bean (Mr. Saturaday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB's legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.

Gary Sieger, guitar

Randy Landau, bass

Todd Reynolds, violin

Katherine Livolsi-Landau, violin

Kiku Enoomoto, viola

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, cello

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

