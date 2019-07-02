Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below

Jul. 2, 2019  

You recently saw the television camera focus on David Yazbek seated in the audience at the Tony Awards and last night if you were at Feinstein's/54 Below you saw him seated on the piano bench with his killer band and special guest Etai Benson in a thrilling performance by the composer himself.

For this special rare event at Feinstein's/54 Below some of the theatre's most creative and influential folks were in attendance. Just a few spotted in our immediate vicinity were: Thomas Schumacher,President of The Disney Theatrical Group, Orin Wolf, Tony Award Producer The Band's Visit, Frances Ruffelle, Tony Award Winner Les Miserables, Nina Hennessy, Catherine Adler, Tony Award Winner & Co-Producer Tootsie, Jamie deRoy, Tony Award Winner & Co-Producer The Band's Visit & Tootsie, Eda Sorokoff, Barrington Stage Co., Ben Famiglietti, VP Creative Development The Walt Disney Co.

David Yazbek returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Etaii Benson, known for portraying Papi in the original Broadway cast of The Band's Visit. It was a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at-thrilling a live audience. David performed songs from his albums and show-old, new and upcoming.

What an exciting evening celebrating the incredible body of work of the Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning composer/lyricist of The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting "Where In The World is Carmen Sandiego Theme".

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Erik Della Penna

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Feinstein's/54 Below

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Rick Elice, (Book Jersey Boys), David Yazbek, Bob Martin, (Book The Drowsy Chaperone)

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Thomas Schumacher, Pres. Disney Theatrical Group & Eda Sorokoff,Barrington Stage

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek & Jamie deRoy, Co-Producer The Band's Visit & Tootsie

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Etai Benson & Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek & Frances Ruffelle

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Jamie deRoy, Sasson Gabay, (The Band's Visit), Etai Benson, (The Band's Visit)

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler,(Co- Producer Tootsie), Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
David Yazbek

Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Christine Andreas Brings A New Theme Show To The Beach Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Charlie Romo Brings His Ultimate Bobby Darin Experience To The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Ann Hampton Callaway brings Jazz Goes To The Movies to Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Marieann Meringolo Performs at the Friars Club & Joins The Legends On The Walls
  • Photo Coverage: Barrington Stage Co. Honors Julianne Boyd at 25th Anniversary Gala & Raises 500K

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup