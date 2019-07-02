Photo Coverage: David Yazbek Brings His Music To Feinstein's/54 Below

You recently saw the television camera focus on David Yazbek seated in the audience at the Tony Awards and last night if you were at Feinstein's/54 Below you saw him seated on the piano bench with his killer band and special guest Etai Benson in a thrilling performance by the composer himself.

For this special rare event at Feinstein's/54 Below some of the theatre's most creative and influential folks were in attendance. Just a few spotted in our immediate vicinity were: Thomas Schumacher,President of The Disney Theatrical Group, Orin Wolf, Tony Award Producer The Band's Visit, Frances Ruffelle, Tony Award Winner Les Miserables, Nina Hennessy, Catherine Adler, Tony Award Winner & Co-Producer Tootsie, Jamie deRoy, Tony Award Winner & Co-Producer The Band's Visit & Tootsie, Eda Sorokoff, Barrington Stage Co., Ben Famiglietti, VP Creative Development The Walt Disney Co.

David Yazbek returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Etaii Benson, known for portraying Papi in the original Broadway cast of The Band's Visit. It was a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at-thrilling a live audience. David performed songs from his albums and show-old, new and upcoming.

What an exciting evening celebrating the incredible body of work of the Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning composer/lyricist of The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting "Where In The World is Carmen Sandiego Theme".

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna



Erik Della Penna



Etai Benson



Etai Benson



Etai Benson



Rick Elice, (Book Jersey Boys), David Yazbek, Bob Martin, (Book The Drowsy Chaperone)



Thomas Schumacher, Pres. Disney Theatrical Group & Eda Sorokoff,Barrington Stage



David Yazbek & Jamie deRoy, Co-Producer The Band's Visit & Tootsie



Etai Benson & Frances Ruffelle



David Yazbek & Frances Ruffelle



Jamie deRoy, Sasson Gabay, (The Band's Visit), Etai Benson, (The Band's Visit)



Jamie deRoy, Catherine Adler,(Co- Producer Tootsie), Eda Sorokoff



