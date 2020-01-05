Photo Coverage: Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, and Nicolas KIng Bring NEW YORK OLD FRIEND to Live At Lynn

Young & Old Friends of great music had much to celebrate at Jan McArt's Live at Lynn University last night. Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift and Nicolas King brought the Musical Review "New York, Old Friend" to the Live at Lynn Theatre Series produced by Jan McArt.

As Johnny Carson once said about a super singer (Marilyn Maye), "You young singers if you want to see how it's done listen to this".....That directive would have been also been given by Johnny if he heard the vocal virtuosity displayed by Clint Holmes, Nicolas King, and Veronica Swift as they harmonized and blended their pitch perfect voices through the original melodies and lyrics of Kenneth D. Laub.

If that musical mastery wasn't enough, the ensemble was also supported by superb arrangements by Tedd Firth, who was at the piano leading a big swinging band. The sounds of Jazz at Lincoln Center and Birdland where the review recently played filled the air of Boca Raton last night and "New York, Old Friend" made many new friends.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Tedd Firth, Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King



Clint Holmes



Veronica Swift & Nicolas King



Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King



Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift, Nicolas King



Tedd Firth & Veronica Swift



Veronica Swift & Nicolas King



Clint Holmes Veronica Swift, Nicolas King



Jan McArt, producer Live At Lynn



Tedd Firth, Kenneth D. Laub, Stephen Sorokoff, Veronica Swift, Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holmes, Nicolas King



Sandy Fisher, Eda Sorokoff, Jan McArt



Tedd Firth, Charles Calello, Clay Calello



Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holmes, Jill Switzer



Live at Lynn