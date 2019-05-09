Photo Coverage: Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch: A Special Engagement at the Birdland Theater

Some of the most momentous moments in music have happened on the stages of Birdland. Currently New Yorkers are witnessing performances by two of the worlds finest musician/entertainers in a musical salute to Nat King Cole that will add magnificently to Birdland's history. Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch have teamed up this week to produce an extraordinary musical event in tribute to Nat. Clint Holmes is one of the most exciting entertainers and jazz vocalists this country has produced, and Billy Stritch's enormous talents as a pianist, arranger and vocalist are world renowned. Both of these giants equally share the stage during this show in Birdland's new Theater. The combination of the two jazz/pop superstars is breathtaking and the one negative is that you can only see it from May 8-11. The word is out.... the seats will be scarce for this exceptional 4 night 6 performance Birdland special event.

Clint's remarkable music director Christian Tambour was on piano & vibes. Felix Molsand, Bass, John Davis, Drums.

Billy Stritch on Clint Holmes

"Working with Clint is like a dream. We read each other like a book. He is so musical and we are so in tune with each other. When he goes left, I go right; we give each other space and room to shine and it's just so much fun singing with him. The spontaneity we have in our music making is so fulfilling and joyful and I have the most fun with him on stage and off!"

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



