Photo Coverage: Christian Holder Brings 'At Home and Abroad' to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Regular folks use business cards, websites, and advertisements to let you know about their services and products. Cabaret artists have by far the most effective and entertaining way of telling you who they are. An autobiographical musical show!

Christian Holder has one of the best. Christian was a star dancer with The Joffrey Ballet in New York in the 60s and 70s. He choreographed and designed costumes for ballet companies across the US and Europe, as well as designing stage wardrobe for Ann Reinking and Tina Turner. Last night at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Christian in a show titled "At Home and Abroad" (Christian is an Englishman) he gave a superb, fascinating and expertly crafted Cabaret performance that had devotees of the art form enthralled from start to finish. Using the music of Cole Porter, Noel Coward, Sting, Annie Lennox, Al Green, Stephen Sondheim, Vernon Duke, Paul McCartney, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn Christian sang, danced, and narrated his artistic journey. It was quite an odyssey, taking us from his early life as the son of famous entertainers in London to his arrival in New York and working with Jerry Robbins at the Joffrey Ballet.

Christine told us that when his Cabaret career was starting to develop it was Donna McKechnie who insisted that he incorporate movement into his performance. She told him "But Christian! You have to move! That's who you are!" Christian Holder's Cabaret Show is moving in every way imaginable.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



