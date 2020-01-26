Photo Coverage: Charles Calello Brings Nicolas King and Tomey Sellars to Aventura Cultural Arts Center

You won't recognize him if he happens to be standing next to you in an elevator but if there's music playing somewhere you will instantly recognize the sound of his notes. He's Charles Calello, one of the most extraordinary creative music giants of our generation. He composed the melodies, harmonies and rhythms that were the underpinning of more Top Ten Hit Records than any other arranger in the history of Pop Music.

You want Stats? Charles has had 101 Billboard Chart hits and 15 Grammy Award Nominations. He is a Vocal Group Hall of Fame inductee (as a Four Season) and was the music arranger for most of the group's hit songs (23 of 24). Not only does Charles know how to pick the right notes, he also knows how to pick the best musicians and vocalists to effectuate them.

Last night he had 17 world class instrumentalists and two super singers on stage with him at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center to perform his music. Nicolas King and Tomey Sellars, two of the country's most extraordinary young pop/jazz singers, brought the Florida audience to musical euphoria as they re-created the vocals that are a part of everyone's musical memory. Words can't describe the evening, (although Charlie also picks the right words to narrate the evening as he hosts you on his journey)... you had to be sitting in the theatre, hearing the sounds of the horns, piano, and rthymn section playing those momentous tunes with Charlie Calello arrangements.

I'll give you three of Charlie's notes to remind you why his music will last forever.....C, B,E. They are the notes you hear when anyone sings Mr. Calello's arrangement of Sweet Caroline as sung by Neil Diamond...Sweet Caroline.....Da Da Daaaa......In the history of Pop music they stand alongside Beethoven's 9th Symphony notes that spelled Victory during WW ll....Da Da Da Daaaa.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



