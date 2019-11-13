Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club

If these (Friar) walls could talk you would hear music and conversation from show biz legends of the past. Irving Berlin was a Friar who together with Friar George M. Cohan wrote many musical reviews called Friars Frolics to entertain their fellow Friars. Last night the Friars Club presented "An Evening With Irving Berlin" to celebrate the publication of Irving Berlin: New York Genius by bestselling author and Award Winner James Kaplan.

Host/Interviewer Friar Bill Boggs led the discussion with with the author and members of the Berlin family. There was a special appearance by Broadway and TV star Anita Gillette who was a good friend of Irving Berlin.

Renowned Pianist/Singer Steve Ross also entertained the Friars with his unique musical authenticity as he performed a few Berlin tunes and Will Friedwald was on hand with some great rare film clips. You don't have to wonder if the Friars walls could talk. If you're a member you are hearing them in real time.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Bill Boggs



Irving Berlin



Anita Gillette & Steve Ross



Bill Boggs & James Kaplan



Bob Spiotto & Steve Ross



Jane Rothchild, David, Eda Sorokoff



An Evening with Irving Berlin at the Friars