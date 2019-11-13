Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club

Article Pixel Nov. 13, 2019  

If these (Friar) walls could talk you would hear music and conversation from show biz legends of the past. Irving Berlin was a Friar who together with Friar George M. Cohan wrote many musical reviews called Friars Frolics to entertain their fellow Friars. Last night the Friars Club presented "An Evening With Irving Berlin" to celebrate the publication of Irving Berlin: New York Genius by bestselling author and Award Winner James Kaplan.

Host/Interviewer Friar Bill Boggs led the discussion with with the author and members of the Berlin family. There was a special appearance by Broadway and TV star Anita Gillette who was a good friend of Irving Berlin.

Renowned Pianist/Singer Steve Ross also entertained the Friars with his unique musical authenticity as he performed a few Berlin tunes and Will Friedwald was on hand with some great rare film clips. You don't have to wonder if the Friars walls could talk. If you're a member you are hearing them in real time.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Bill Boggs

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Irving Berlin

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Anita Gillette & Steve Ross

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Bill Boggs

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Bill Boggs & James Kaplan

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Bill Boggs & James Kaplan

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Bob Spiotto & Steve Ross

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
Jane Rothchild, David, Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club

Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
An Evening with Irving Berlin at the Friars



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: An Evening With Irving Berlin at the Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Stephen Schwartz Visits Anthony Nunziata at The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Barrington Stage Company's Gala at Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Lianne Marie Dobbs Brings 'Why Can't A Woman Be More Like A Man' to the Beach Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Storm Large Concludes Sold Out Run at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • BWW Feature: Ben Vereen Receives Gold Coast Art Center's Lifetime Achievement Award