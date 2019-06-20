Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis

Jun. 20, 2019  

Speaking French wasn't a requirement for a table at Yanna Avis' Cabaret show at the famed French Bistro La Goulue last night but it sure felt like everyone was fluent in the language. PADAM, PADAM, PADAM, an overflow audience could't resist the temptation to sing along with the alluring chanteuse at times who re-located the legendary New York City French establishment to Paris for the evening. Yanna made it a magical evening for all the patrons as they enjoyed the finest in French cuisine and the finest of French Cabaret.

The debonair Brit David Shenton Yanna's longtime music director was on the keyboard and violin. The authentic sounds of Parisian music were created by Will Holshauser on Accordion and Steve Doyle of Bass. Daniel Isengart directed, and even included Can Can dancers Angela Harriell and Julie Smith in his very authentic cabaret production.

If a continental, smoky chanteuse comes to mind, then Yanna Avis makes a serious impression. A noted stage and television French actress before she came to the United States, this Titian-tressed chanteuse knows how to land a baby grand with style; her sets, peppered with French, English, Spanish, Italian and German songs sizzle in any time zone. Her unique style of international cabaret has made her a must-see in New York's most prestigious rooms.

At the invitation of maestro Gian Carlo Menotti, she has performed at Italy's famed Spoleto Music Festival after Menotti heard her album "Easy Come, Easy Go." She was the first cabaret performer invited to the legendary festival, and after overwhelming success was asked to return to perform at the "Cafe Chantant" on the Piazza.

On the foreign scene, she has performed in London at the Jermyn Street Theatre and in Mexico City.

Ms. Avis was trained at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts in Paris and graduated with a second prize in tragedy. She performed in various productions both classical and contemporary, including John Guare's "House of Blue Leaves " and "Boeing-Boeing", a big Broadway hit this season, and appeared in films and plays on French Television.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
David Shenton & Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Angela Harriell, Julie Smith, Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Angela Harriell, Julie Smith, Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Angela Hariell, Julie Smith, Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis, Steve Doyle, Will Holshauser

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
David Shenton & Yanna Avis

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Angela Harriell & Julie Smith

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
David Shenton, music director & Steve Doyle

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis & David Shenton

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Yanna Avis & David Shenton

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
La Goule

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
La Goulue

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
La Goulue

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Eda Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Steve Doyle

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
Rocky Noel

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
La Goulue

Photo Coverage: A Glamorous Night Of Cabaret As La Goulue Presents Yanna Avis
La Goule



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Jill & Rich Switzer Swing With Jazz On A Summer Night
  • Photo Coverage: Nicole Henry Plays the Arts Garage
  • Photo Coverage: Eric Yves Garcia Plays the Pelican Cafe
  • Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck Return To Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Michael Feinstein's Musical Soiree To Benefit The Great American Songbook Foundation
  • Photo Coverage: Linda Purl Plays the Beach Cafe

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup