Phillip Officer Will Return To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND On June 8th

The resurgence of The Officer continues.

By:
10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + StageBack in the Nineties, the cabaret community proudly boasted the presence of Phillip Officer, a cabaret artist of renown and respect, and, certainly, a great deal of affection.  The audiences came out to see him, the other artists of the industry were proud to call him one of their own, and he was on a track that many might call enviable, including a stint in a notorious Broadway flop, the much-maligned yet equally adored SIDE SHOW.  

And then one day, Phillip Officer walked away.  The singing actor and musical storyteller spent the last fifteen years living in parts out West, and enjoying a life away from the limelight.  Until the pandemic.  During the quarantine, the shut down, and the global health crisis, Phillip Officer began to think, and we all know what a danger that can be.  Before too long, Phillip found himself in a spotlight with a microphone.  In 2021 he performed at Kelly Clinton's Sit In in Las Vegas, in September of 2022, he was in NYC at Birdland performing a solo show, and a few days later he appeared in the popular variety show The Lineup With Susie Mosher (see the photos HERE.).  

Phillip Officer was back in the business and back in town.

When Officer returned to Manhattan with his first club act in fifteen years, Broadway World Cabaret reviewer Ricky Pope asked his editor if he might have the assignment.  The answer was yes and the review was good (read it HERE).  The room was at-capacity.  Phillip Officer had sold out Birdland.

A few days ago an email went out from Phillip Officer's desk:

I’m excited to pack my suitcase and hop a plane to NYC in three weeks. BIRDLAND has extended a return invitation.  SECOND TIME AROUND is an opportunity for me to step back up to the microphone after a decade’s absence.  Helping elevate my vocals will be Jeffrey Klitz on piano, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and BEN SUTIN on violin.  This eclectic songbook celebrates “changes” that affect our lives.  Featuring music by songwriters and artists who have inspired my life; Carole King, Peggy Lee, Johnny Mercer, Cher, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Jason Robert Brown.  Directed by Bill Russell.  I was staggered by the number of friends who came out this past September.  Unfortunately, a number of people didn’t make reservations and were turned away at the door.  PLEASE SECURE A RESERVATION IN ADVANCE.  It warms my heart to reconnect with old friends and acquaintances.  BRING A FRIEND !!

The moment the announcement was made, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss asked his editor if he might have the assignment.  The answer was yes, and our readers can look forward to seeing Conor's photo essay in the days following the upcoming Phillip Officer show in the Birdland Theater.  

In the meantime, let us all take Phillip's advice and get tickets to SECOND TIME AROUND, which plays Birdland Theater on June 8th at 8:30 pm.  Reservations can be made HERE.

Phillip Officer has a website HERE.



