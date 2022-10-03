Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
The Lineup featured a special performance by cabaret luminary Phillip Officer, in his return to NYC.
Every week the variety show THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a special night of fun at Birdland Theater. That's because Susie works very hard to make sure that it will be fun for her audience, for the regulars, for the newcomers, for anyone who chooses to spend their Tuesday night with her and her menagerie of magicians of the show business variety. Last week, though, was particularly special because it brought Phillip Officer back to the cabaret stages of New York City. Mr. Officer was a Broadway actor and cabaret luminary of the Nineteen Nineties, who retired from the industry and to Las Vegas, where he has been living these last several years. However, the cabaret artist recently decided to return to his roots and he played Birdland Theater recently in his own solo show. To sweeten his trip back to Manhattan, Phillip swung by The Lineup and Mosher's audience was treated to one of the Officer performances that made him so popular, back in the day.
Susie Mosher's regular documentarian, photographer Matt Baker, was on hand to capture all of the excitement, which he has shared with us in a Broadway World Cabaret exclusive.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
Pre-Show Shenanigans
The Show
The After Party
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 13th, Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker: