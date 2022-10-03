Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

The Lineup featured a special performance by cabaret luminary Phillip Officer, in his return to NYC.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Every week the variety show THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a special night of fun at Birdland Theater. That's because Susie works very hard to make sure that it will be fun for her audience, for the regulars, for the newcomers, for anyone who chooses to spend their Tuesday night with her and her menagerie of magicians of the show business variety. Last week, though, was particularly special because it brought Phillip Officer back to the cabaret stages of New York City. Mr. Officer was a Broadway actor and cabaret luminary of the Nineteen Nineties, who retired from the industry and to Las Vegas, where he has been living these last several years. However, the cabaret artist recently decided to return to his roots and he played Birdland Theater recently in his own solo show. To sweeten his trip back to Manhattan, Phillip swung by The Lineup and Mosher's audience was treated to one of the Officer performances that made him so popular, back in the day.

Susie Mosher's regular documentarian, photographer Matt Baker, was on hand to capture all of the excitement, which he has shared with us in a Broadway World Cabaret exclusive.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Pre-Show Shenanigans

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker The Show

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Lon Hoyt
Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
John Miller
Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Shannon Ford

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Caitlin Gallogly

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Phillip Officer

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Mark Hartman

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Angie Pastor

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Eric Michel Gillett

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Erin Maguire

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Joo Won Shin

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Adam Cole Klepper

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Jennifer Jade Ledesna

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
April Varner

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
The Raffle Winner!
Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker
Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker The After Party

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 13th, Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker

About Matt Baker:

Photos: September 27th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Lensed by Matt Baker Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Ben Bogen Returns To The Green Room 42 With Smash Hit TEENAGE DREAM On October 10thBen Bogen Returns To The Green Room 42 With Smash Hit TEENAGE DREAM On October 10th
October 3, 2022

Back in Manhattan from the Wicked tour, song-and-dance divo Ben Bogen will reprise his hit debut solo show.
Interview: Eric Michael Gillett of The American Songbook Association Celebrates Eric Michael Gillett at Chelsea Table + StageInterview: Eric Michael Gillett of The American Songbook Association Celebrates Eric Michael Gillett at Chelsea Table + Stage
October 2, 2022

The American Songbook Association has a new award named after its founder, and they will give it to Eric Michael Gillett, who has earned it.
Review: Clint Holmes Astonishes 54 Below Audience With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITYReview: Clint Holmes Astonishes 54 Below Audience With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY
September 30, 2022

With his new show, Clint Holmes is making Peter Allen cool again while staying cool, himself.
Review: BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY at 54 Below By Guest Reviewer Ari AxelrodReview: BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY at 54 Below By Guest Reviewer Ari Axelrod
September 30, 2022

With no avaialble correspondent to cover an important cabaret event, Broadway World Cabaret turns to a friend for some help.
Review: Claudine Cassan-Jellison Encores HEY FRENCHY! STORIES AND SONGS FROM THE PANTRY at Don't Tell MamaReview: Claudine Cassan-Jellison Encores HEY FRENCHY! STORIES AND SONGS FROM THE PANTRY at Don't Tell Mama
September 29, 2022

Chanteuse et recountreuse Claudine Cassan-Jellison revient avec sa belle histoire personelle.