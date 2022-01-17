Paul Hope Cabaret Presents BEAUTIFUL MORNIN' TO ENCHANTED EVENING: Richard Rodgers in the 40s at Ovations

Paul Hope is famed for bringing the Great American Songbook to Houston, previously by BAYOU CITY CONCERT MUSICALS. He is back in a new capacity to continue the popular cabaret series in Rice Village at the intimate Ovations Night Club.

The 40s was the greatest decade in composer Richard Rodgers' career! Not only did he partner with two brilliant lyricists, but he reinvented the American musical as we know it. Come join us for a romantic evening bursting with songs you know and love from beloved shows like Oklahoma, Pal Joey, Carousel, State Fair, and of course, South Pacific.

Chase away the February gloom and make your Valentine's Day special with the romantic melodies of "People Will Say We're In Love", "Bewitched", "Younger Than Springtime", and "If I Loved You". Music Direction is by Keith LaLonde.

Tickets available now by visiting https://paulhopecabaret.ticketleap.com/beautiful-mornin/. Tickets will be available at the door, though pre-sale is recommended. Downstairs only guarantee downstairs seating when tickets are purchased in advance.

For directions or questions about the venue, please visit http://www.ovationsnightclub.com/ or call 713.522.9801.