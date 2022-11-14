Paloma to Perform at Birdland Jazz Club This Month

Paloma is the youngest performer to headline two full sets at the iconic Birdland Jazz Club in New York City on November 29. This history in the making performance is not to be missed.

Following the rave reviews of her most recent album Soul on Soul, Paloma will be performing her own songs along with her rendition of classic soul standards. Her high-energy seven-piece world class band features musicians who have played with Saturday Night Live Band, David Byrne, Steely Dan, Rod Stewart, Steve Vai, Michael Franks, and more.

Paloma is a riveting singer-songwriter and on stage she is a powerful, captivating performer. At only fifteen years of age, Paloma has already performed at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, The Lincoln Memorial, Dizzy's Club, Zinc Club, Triad Theater NYC, and NY Central Park.

