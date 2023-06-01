PRIDE AND STORY: The Songs Of Brandi Carlile Will Play The Cutting Room

The performance is set for June 30.

Rachel Kunstadt, producer of site-specific Fun Home, performed in a funeral home; and LezCab, New York City's premiere cabaret series celebrating queer women in musical theatre; presents Pride and Story: The Songs of Brandi Carlile at The Cutting Room on June 30 with an all-queer cast and band. The 7 pm concert will celebrate the end of Pride Month by paying tribute to the nine-time Grammy Award winner with proceeds benefiting The Looking Out Foundation.

 

Performers include Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Ciara Renée (Frozen, Waitress), Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and Christiana Cole (The Devil Wears Prada). Twins Emerson Mae Smith (Love in Hate Nation) and Murphy Taylor Smith (A Transparent Musical) will sing backup, with music direction by Anessa Marie (White Girl in Danger).

 

Tickets are on sale for $20 in advance ($25 day of show) with a $25 food & beverage minimum and can be purchased at Click Here. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street in Manhattan.

Brandi Carlile is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, and producer; #1 New York Times Bestselling author; and activist whose music spans many genres, including folk rock, alternative country, Americana, and classic rock. https://brandicarlile.com

 

The Looking Out Foundation (LOF) amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice. From neighborhood to nation, LOF helps fund causes and organizations that often go unnoticed. Founded in 2008 by Brandi Carlile, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, LOF bands together with fans, non-profits and female LGBTQ+ owned businesses to translate voices of song to voices of action. https://lookingoutfoundation.org

 

Additional performers to be announced. Performers are subject to change.

 




Recommended For You